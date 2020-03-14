The 'cult' behind S Korea outbreak

Video

As South Korea continues to do battle with its coronavirus outbreak, one mysterious religious sect has been singled out and become a public target.

Thousands of positive cases have been found in the country, many of which are linked to Shincheonji Church, a secretive group some say is more like a cult.

The group has in recent weeks apologised for its role in the outbreak, and says it's been co-operating with authorities. But officials say some members still refuse to be tested.

What exactly is this church, and how could its unique practices have caused a viral epidemic in the country?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.