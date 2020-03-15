Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: South Korea seeing a 'stabilising trend'
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the South Korean Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha, says she thinks extensive testing has been the key to South Korea's low coronovirus fatality rate, and that governments have the responsibility to "guard against panic".
-
15 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window