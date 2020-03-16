Messages of hope to Christchurch

Video

This weekend marked one year since a gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people and injuring 49.

A planned memorial service was cancelled as a precaution against Covid-19.

Instead, about 3,000 people have written messages of love and hope for the city’s Muslim community.

The initiative was organised by All Right?, a well-being campaign set up after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake to encourage people to talk about how they are feeling. It has been active again since the mosque attacks.

Produced and edited by Simon Atkinson. Filmed by Christo Montes.