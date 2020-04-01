The hospital concert for coronavirus patients

Media player
Coronavirus: Playing classical music for South Korea hospital patients
Won Hyung-joon was playing his violin at home and broadcasting on social media to comfort people during the coronavirus outbreak, when staff at the arts and healing centre at South Korea's Myongji hospital asked him if he'd perform for their Covid-19 patients.
The concert was held just outside a hospital room occupied by a family, which included a mother, grandmother and three-month-old baby.
01 Apr 2020
