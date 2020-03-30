Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Britons stranded in the Philippines
Joe Caswell, a 24-year-old graduate from the Wirral, was on a round-the-word backpacking trip for seven months.
But that adventure came to an abrupt halt in the Philippines when the country was put under strict quarantine measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 on 15 March.
Travel restrictions mean hundreds of foreign travellers remain stranded across the archipelago of more than 7,000 islands.
-
30 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window