Coronavirus: Treehouse isolation for some in India
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Why some people with symptoms in India are living in trees

Many thousands of people in India have left cities and returned to their villages amid a nationwide lockdown order which has caused confusion and anger.

Now some people in rural communities are having to self-isolate in treehouses to avoid spreading the disease to vulnerable relatives.

Political activist and award-winning author Arundhati Roy spoke to BBC World Service radio news programme Newshour about the situation.

  • 02 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Huge crowds as lockdown sparks mass migration