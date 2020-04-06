'Superstorm' Harold hits Vanuatu after killing 27

Media player
Cyclone Harold : Superstorm hits Vanuatu after killing 27 in Solomons
A cyclone bringing winds of 135mph (215km/h) has arrived in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu.
Cyclone Harold is a category five storm - the most severe - and has already killed 27 people in the neighbouring Solomon Islands.
(Footage courtesy ADRA Vanuatu via Reuters)
