Surviving an Everest avalanche

Nepal earthquake: Surviving a deadly Everest avalanche
Five years ago on 25 April, a devastating earthquake hit Nepal, which shook the whole country. More than 8,000 people were killed, and hundreds of thousands lost their homes.
BBC journalist Aamir Peerzada was filming a documentary film on Khumbu glacier of Mount Everest when the earthquake struck. It triggered multiple avalanches at Everest base camp, killing around 22 people there and injuring dozens more.
This is his story of survival.
25 Apr 2020
