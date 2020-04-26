Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rohingya crisis: Hundreds of refugees stranded in boats at sea
A boat carrying hundreds of Rohingya refugees was turned away from Malaysia, with the government citing fears over coronavirus.
It comes as the United Nations issued a plea for the international community to take urgent action, after dozens died on the perilous journey.
It is believed that hundreds more people are still stuck at sea.
-
26 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-52431222/rohingya-crisis-hundreds-of-refugees-stranded-in-boats-at-seaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window