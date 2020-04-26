Rohingya refugees 'forced to drink sea water to stay alive'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rohingya crisis: Hundreds of refugees stranded in boats at sea

A boat carrying hundreds of Rohingya refugees was turned away from Malaysia, with the government citing fears over coronavirus.

It comes as the United Nations issued a plea for the international community to take urgent action, after dozens died on the perilous journey.

It is believed that hundreds more people are still stuck at sea.

  • 26 Apr 2020
Go to next video: How a peace icon ended up at a genocide trial