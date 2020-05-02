Who is North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un?

Video

In December 2011 the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-il died, and the country entered a new phase as his youngest son Kim Jong-un took power immediately.

He was not even 30 years old at the time, but had been groomed as his father's successor and vowed that the country would no longer be "threatened".

Under his rule, North Korea has ramped up its missile development and conducted more nuclear tests than ever, earning global condemnation and strict sanctions. At home, Kim tightened his grip on power through propaganda and purges.

But at the same time he sought to burnish his reputation internationally, developing a unique relationship with US President Donald Trump, even as he continued the legacies of his father and grandfather by trying to portray himself as a god-like figure.

Video by Tessa Wong.