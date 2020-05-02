Aquarium asks the public to video-call its eels

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Garden eels need help to remember human faces.
Keepers at Tokyo's Sumida Aquarium have asked members of the public to video-call their tiny Garden eels, so they don't forget what it's like to be around humans.
The aquarium has been closed since March 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, keepers say the sensitive little eels, which are used to seeing hundreds of human faces peering into their tank, have started to dive into the sand to hide, whenever staff walk past.
02 May 2020
