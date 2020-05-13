Media player
Afghan attack: Kabul clinic cares for babies after attack
A children's hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul has taken in 19 babies who survived a horrific attack by militants on a maternity ward at another clinic.
It was not immediately known how many of the infants' mothers were among the dozens killed in Tuesday's gun and bomb assault. No group has claimed responsibility.
13 May 2020
