Capturing isolation on a remote New Zealand island

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Capturing isolation on New Zealand's Stewart Island
On the far southern tip of New Zealand, sparsely populated Stewart Island has been closed off from the world during the coronavirus pandemic.
As the country emerges from lockdown, photographer Laire Purik has documented how locals coped.
Video by Isabelle Rodd
-
16 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-52673773/coronavirus-capturing-isolation-on-new-zealand-s-stewart-islandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window