Capturing isolation on a remote New Zealand island
Coronavirus: Capturing isolation on New Zealand's Stewart Island

On the far southern tip of New Zealand, sparsely populated Stewart Island has been closed off from the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the country emerges from lockdown, photographer Laire Purik has documented how locals coped.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

  • 16 May 2020
