Afghan maternity ward attack: The newborn baby who survived two gunshots
Amina was one of the youngest survivors of an attack on an Afghan hospital.
Twenty-four people, including 16 mothers, were killed when gunmen opened fire on a maternity ward in Kabul last week.
Amina's mother died in the attack. Her father spoke to the BBC of his loss and his daughter's survival.
WARNING: This report shows the aftermath of the attack and contains upsetting footage.
20 May 2020
