The newborn baby that survived two gunshots
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afghan maternity ward attack: The newborn baby who survived two gunshots

Amina was one of the youngest survivors of an attack on an Afghan hospital.

Twenty-four people, including 16 mothers, were killed when gunmen opened fire on a maternity ward in Kabul last week.

Amina's mother died in the attack. Her father spoke to the BBC of his loss and his daughter's survival.

WARNING: This report shows the aftermath of the attack and contains upsetting footage.

  • 20 May 2020
Go to next video: The young face of a brutal war