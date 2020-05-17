Media player
Afghanistan's old political rivals sign deal
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah have signed a power-sharing deal, ending months of political uncertainty.
Mr Ghani will stay on as president while both men will choose an equal number of ministers.
Dr Abdullah will lead peace talks with the Taliban, should they get under way.
17 May 2020
