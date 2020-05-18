s
Video

Hong Kong: Lawmakers carried out during parliament brawl

A number of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong were dragged out of the chamber during a row about a Chinese national anthem bill.

The bill would criminalise disrespect of the anthem.

Legislators were in dispute over the leadership of a key committee, which would affect the bill's progress.

