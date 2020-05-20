Cyclone Amphan batters India and Bangladesh
Amphan: Cyclone lashes India and Bangladesh

Parts of India and Bangladesh have been battered by Cyclone Amphan. Nearly three million people were evacuated - most of them in Bangladesh - before the severe storm hit. Covid-19 and social-distancing measures have made mass evacuations more difficult for authorities, with shelters unable to be used to full capacity.

