Alone in the only house in a sinking village

Indonesia: Alone in a sinking village
The village of Bedono, Central Java was once home to more than 200 families. But now, it's under water as the island is taken over by rising sea levels, and only one family still lives there.
Researchers say Java, in Indonesia, is sinking because of intense groundwater extraction, the destruction of mangroves and rising sea levels due to climate change.
Produced by Ayomi Amindoni and Rebecca Henschke
Filmed by Anindita Pradana
Edited by Kevin Kim
26 May 2020
