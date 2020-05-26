Alone in a sinking village
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alone in a sinking village

Meet the last family living in the Indonesian village of Bedono, Central Java - an island which is sinking as rising sea levels take over.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 May 2020