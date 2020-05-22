Pakistan airliner crashes in Karachi

Media player
Karachi plane crash: Pakistan International Airlines on flight from Lahore
A passenger plane has crashed in a residential area in the southern city of Karachi in Pakistan.
A spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines said the plane, operating flight PK 8303, had crashed with 107 people on board.
22 May 2020
