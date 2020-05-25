Priests 'exorcising the coronavirus'

Media player
The Metro Manila priests fighting coronavirus with the cross
With the cross in one hand, alcohol spray in the other, a group of Catholic priests in Metro Manila have been risking their lives to continue to serve their poverty-stricken community.
Manila has been under police and army-enforced lockdown for months, but hundreds of new coronavirus cases are recorded daily and testing for the virus remains limited.
Howard Johnson and Virma Simonette follow the priests who, in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), are continuing to deliver services to their congregation.
25 May 2020
