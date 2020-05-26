Elephants flee to survive coronavirus starvation

Media player
Thailand: Elephants on 'great migration' to survive coronavirus starvation
With the collapse of the tourism industry due to coronavirus, many of Thailand's captive elephants are now at risk of starvation.
Some of their keepers are leading the animals out of the country's tourist hubs and into the countryside where there is food.
BBC Thai followed one group of elephant keepers on what charities have described as "the biggest migration of elephants in Thailand's history".
Produced and edited by Charlotte Pamment
Filmed by Rachaphon Riansiri
26 May 2020
