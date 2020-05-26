Elephants flee to survive coronavirus starvation

Video

With the collapse of the tourism industry due to coronavirus, many of Thailand's captive elephants are now at risk of starvation.

Some of their keepers are leading the animals out of the country's tourist hubs and into the countryside where there is food.

BBC Thai followed one group of elephant keepers on what charities have described as "the biggest migration of elephants in Thailand's history".

Produced and edited by Charlotte Pamment

Filmed by Rachaphon Riansiri