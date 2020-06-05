Cambodia's Angkor Wat Temple deserted in lockdown
Cambodia's Angkor Wat Temple is the largest religious monument in the world and in normal times would be teeming with tourists throughout the year - but now it is deserted.

Despite have very few reported cases of coronavirus, Cambodia's economy has taken a big hit as tourists stay away but the lockdown has allowed important restoration work to be done.

The Travel Show finds out more.

  • 05 Jun 2020
