'I did a little dance': Ardern confirms New Zealand is free of Covid-19
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared there are now "no active cases" of Covid-19 in the country.

She said nobody had been in hospital with the virus for 12 days - and revealed how she celebrated the milestone with her young daughter Neve.

  • 08 Jun 2020
