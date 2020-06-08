Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I did a little dance': Ardern confirms New Zealand is free of Covid-19
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared there are now "no active cases" of Covid-19 in the country.
She said nobody had been in hospital with the virus for 12 days - and revealed how she celebrated the milestone with her young daughter Neve.
-
08 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-52962307/i-did-a-little-dance-ardern-confirms-new-zealand-is-free-of-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window