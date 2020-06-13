Dalai Lama: 'We need compassion and humanity'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dalai Lama: 'Compassion and humanity important during coronavirus pandemic'
Who would you most like to have a lockdown video chat with?
BBC correspondent Justin Rowlatt checked back in with the Dalai Lama three years after meeting him in person.
The leader of Tibetan Buddhism said he saw reasons for optimism even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
13 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-53017668/dalai-lama-compassion-and-humanity-important-during-coronavirus-pandemicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window