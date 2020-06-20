Inside Wuhan: Lockdown lifted

Video

On April 8, the Chinese government lifted lockdown in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

Two months on, 11 million people are still trying to restart their lives – and one Wuhan film-maker has set out to capture it.

How has Wuhan changed? And what can the rest of the world learn about life after lockdown?

