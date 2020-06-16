N Korea 'blows up liaison office in S Korea'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

N Korea blows up liaison office in S Korea

North Korea has blown up its joint liaison office with the South near the border town of Kaesong.

The destroyed site, which is in the North's territory, was opened in 2018 to help the two Koreas - technically in a state of war - to communicate.

Read more: N Korea blows up joint liaison office with South

  • 16 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Kim Jong-un 'opens fertiliser factory'