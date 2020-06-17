Media player
Kaesong: North Korean TV shows office explosion
This is the moment the North Korean military blew up the joint liaison office with the South in Kaesong, a border town in the North's territory.
The office was set up in 2018 to try to improve relations - its destruction caused alarm around the world.
The two countries are technically still at war.
17 Jun 2020
