Kaesong: North Korean TV shows office explosion

This is the moment the North Korean military blew up the joint liaison office with the South in Kaesong, a border town in the North's territory.

The office was set up in 2018 to try to improve relations - its destruction caused alarm around the world.

The two countries are technically still at war.

  • 17 Jun 2020