What happened on the India-China border?

Video

The fallout from a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in a remote part of disputed Kashmir continues.

Satellite images suggest China has built new structures near the site of the clash, which left 20 Indian troops dead. Despite a promise to de-escalate, both sides are accusing the other of breaking agreements.

Many questions still remain about what happened and why - after no fatalities there for almost half a century.

The BBC's Ros Atkins has a close look at a story that's captured the world's attention.