Ai Weiwei: 'The darkest day for Hong Kong'
Artist and activist Ai Weiwei has warned lawyers and activists could be "disappeared or sentenced" after China passed a controversial security law giving it new powers over Hong Kong.
President Xi Jinping signed the law and it is being placed in Hong Kong's mini-constitution, criminalising sedition and effectively curtailing protests.
30 Jun 2020
