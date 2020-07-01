Hong Kong police clash with protesters over new law

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong police clash with protesters over new security law
Police in Hong Kong have used pepper spray, tear gas and a water cannon to disperse demonstrators who oppose a Beijing-imposed "anti-protest" law.
The national security legislation targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments up to life in prison.
Activists say it erodes freedoms, but the government in Beijing has dismissed the criticism.
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-53255109/hong-kong-police-clash-with-protesters-over-new-security-lawRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window