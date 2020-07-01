Hong Kong police clash with protesters over new law
Video

Hong Kong police clash with protesters over new security law

Police in Hong Kong have used pepper spray, tear gas and a water cannon to disperse demonstrators who oppose a Beijing-imposed "anti-protest" law.

The national security legislation targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments up to life in prison.

Activists say it erodes freedoms, but the government in Beijing has dismissed the criticism.

