Tea, drugs and war: Hong Kong's history explained

Tea, drugs and war: Hong Kong's British history explained
Up to three million Hong Kong residents could have the chance to settle in the UK and ultimately apply for citizenship.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offer came after China imposed a controversial new security law on Hong Kong this month.
The BBC's Jimmy Tam explains the former British colony's unique history with the UK, which starts with tea, drugs and war.
Graphics by Terry Saunders and Parveen Virdi.
14 Jul 2020
