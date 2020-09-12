South Korea, a country held up as a model for its response to Covid-19, has been struggling to contain a new nationwide outbreak.

At the forefront are a team of dedicated government contact tracers, who have the authority to isolate and test anyone who is suspected of having been in contact with the virus.

BBC Korea joins South Korea’s virus detectives who battle long hours as they face their biggest challenge: gaining trust and cooperation from suspected carriers who are reluctant to provide personal information.

Filmed and produced by Jungmin Choi, edited by Kevin Kim and Jungmin Choi