There’s alarm in the Philippines over an escalation in shadowy killings during the pandemic in a suburb of the capital, Manila.

Since the start of 2020 there have been 11 drug-related killings in Pinyahan - all taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The killings come as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continues to wage his four-year-old “war on drugs” under which thousands of drug users and dealers have been killed during police operations.

Ahead of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council where alleged human rights abuses in the country will be discussed, the BBC's Howard Johnson spoke to people living in the area.

Video journalist: Virma Simonette