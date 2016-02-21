There's no escaping the reality that the Earth's temperature is rising, however the effects of climate change are felt more keenly in some parts of the world.

The Pacific island nation of Fiji produces less than 1% of the globe's carbon emissions, yet rising sea levels, coastal erosion and intense storm surges are having a dramatic effect on the country.

Villages near the sea are becoming abandoned as creeping tides submerge homes and resources, forcing residents to move inland to higher, safer ground.