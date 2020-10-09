Firefighters in South Korea have brought a devastating fire in a tower block under control.

The fire broke out between the 8th and 12th floors of the Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building, which has about 120 households and shopping units.

Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the building and more than 80 needed hospital treatment.

By Friday morning - after more than 13 hours - the blaze was under control.

No casualties were suffered in the incident.