This Saturday, people in New Zealand are heading to the polls for a general election after three years of the Labour Party's Jacinda Ardern.

There are 17 parties contesting the election, including the National Party led by Judith Collins and Ms Ardern's coalition partners NZ First, led by Winston Peters.

Ms Ardern's first term in office has been a challenging time, but her compassionate leadership style and charisma have seen her become one of the world's most prominent leaders.

And although she hasn't delivered on all her campaign promises, she remains hugely popular in New Zealand.

Here's a look back at some of the key moments of her leadership.

Video produced by Andreas Illmer.