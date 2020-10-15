Thailand has announced an emergency decree amid large protests in Bangkok.

The government has said urgent measures were needed to maintain peace and order.

On Thursday morning police arrested several activists and key protest leaders, including Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul.

A livestream video of her arrest showed police officers escorting the student protester out of a hotel and carrying her into a car. The student protester was filmed shouting "down with feudalism, long live the people".