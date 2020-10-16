Jacinda Ardern's highs and lows

This Saturday, New Zealand is heading to the polls for a general election after three years under the leadership of the Labour Party's Jacinda Ardern.

It's been a challenging time, but her compassionate leadership style and charisma have seen her become one of the world's most prominent leaders.

And though she hasn't delivered on all her campaign promises she remains hugely popular in New Zealand. Here's a look back at some of the key moments of her leadership.

