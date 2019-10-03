For centuries timber from Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture, known as the land of the trees, was so prized that it was used in buildings throughout the country.

But transporting it was no easy task so a novel way of moving it was developed.

Now tourists can experience the journey for themselves with the help of highly skilled raft masters.

The BBC Travel Show’s Carmen Roberts finds out more.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News, the BBC News Channel and BBC iPlayer (UK only)