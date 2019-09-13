'I went to school and woke up in intensive care'

In 2019, hundreds of school children in Malaysia became seriously ill when they inhaled toxic gases from up to 40 tonnes of chemical waste that were dumped illegally into a river.

BBC World Service's Olivia Le Poidevin visited Pasir Gudang, to meet some of the children who say they’re still suffering long-term effects because of what happened.

The Malaysian government says it's doing more to tackle the problem of illegal waste dumping, but some families are taking legal action against it.

Producer: Heather Chen

Graphics: Davies Surya