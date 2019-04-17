Many children in Afghanistan have go through trauma at a young age but few find support from international musicians as they attempt to transform their lives.

One group of girls in the country, who form Kabul-based band The Miraculous Love Kids, have recorded with members of the Beach Boys and Rage Against the Machine, among others.

The children, who used to sell goods on the streets, have now worked with some famous collaborators to release a cover version of British duo Eurythmics’ song Sweet Dreams.

Producer: Kawoon Khamoosh