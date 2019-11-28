In recent years, the Chinese Government has faced damning criticism over its handling of ethnic minorities like the Uighurs and also Tibetans.

Now the central government, which is dominated by China’s majority Han Chinese, has decided to reduce Mongolian language teaching, prompting rare protests in China’s northern border region.

China correspondent Stephen McDonell travelled to the Mongolian grasslands.

Shot and edited by Alex Shaw. Additional camera by Lulu Luo