Millions of people are marking the Hindu festival of Diwali in India, but as shoppers pack markets in the capital, Delhi, there are concerns over rising coronavirus cases.

Doctors say they’re fearful of a medical emergency.

India already has the second highest number of Covid cases worldwide, but a relatively low death rate.

The country’s prime minister has so far ruled out a second lockdown.

Video by Ajay Bedi, Rajini Vaidyanathan and Shalu Yadav