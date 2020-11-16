BBC News

New Zealand crowns chubby cute parrot bird of the year

All eyes on the US election? Well, here's another vote, as bitterly contested, but a lot cuter.

New Zealand has voted the kakapo its bird of the year. It was a tough competition and only a complex election system allowed the big flightless parrot to triumph over its closest rival, the antipodean albatross.

There even were allegations of election rigging when hundreds of votes came from a single IP address.

But in the end, the kakapo won, marking the second time New Zealanders crowned the chubby parrot their number one bird.

Published
51 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Asia