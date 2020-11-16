All eyes on the US election? Well, here's another vote, as bitterly contested, but a lot cuter.

New Zealand has voted the kakapo its bird of the year. It was a tough competition and only a complex election system allowed the big flightless parrot to triumph over its closest rival, the antipodean albatross.

There even were allegations of election rigging when hundreds of votes came from a single IP address.

But in the end, the kakapo won, marking the second time New Zealanders crowned the chubby parrot their number one bird.