Clashes between police and protesters in Bangkok
Police in Thailand have used tear gas and water cannon against pro-democracy protesters outside the country's parliament.
Protesters protected themselves with inflatable rubber ducks which they had planned to float along the river behind parliament while inside MPs discussed reform.
The BBC's Jonathan Head was at the protest
