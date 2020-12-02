Ishaq Dar: Everything is accounted for

Pakistan's former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who is wanted for trial on corruption charges in his country, has insisted all his finances are accounted for.

Charges were brought by Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau in 2017. Mr Dar has always denied the charges and says he has been in the UK the last three years to receive medical treatment.

"Everything is accounted for," he told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

Mr Dar said he was also concerned about how he might be treated if he went back to Pakistan.

