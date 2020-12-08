Kabul University attack: One month on

One month on from the Kabul University attack students are returning to university. But many are concerned about the impact it's had on their mental health.

Twenty-two students and professors were killed when gunmen stormed the campus in Afghanistan's capital. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, security officials say they have now arrested the alleged mastermind of the attack - and accused him of having links to the Taliban.

BBC Minute's Olivia Le Poidevin has spoken to three students, caught up in the attack who say now nowhere feels safe.

