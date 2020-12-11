For almost a decade, Christchurch Cathedral in New Zealand has been left untouched after the devastating 2011 earthquake.

To this day, the ruined church is still too dangerous to enter.

But as reconstruction finally gets under way, architects have released new drone footage showing the inside of the church that's been frozen in time.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.