South Koreas Lantern Festival has won the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage status.

It's an annual festival that dates back centuries and it marks the birthday of Buddha. All across the country you'll find colourful lanterns decorating temples, houses and streets and there also are large parades with elaborate floats.

Unesco said the spring festival was "a time of joy" which "in times of difficulties, plays an important role in...helping people overcome the troubles of the day."

Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage status aims to protect traditions, knowledge and skills which are often inherited through generations, so they are not lost or forgotten as time moves on.